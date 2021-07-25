Olympics-Golf-DeChambeau replaced by Reed after positive COVID-19 test

World number six Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before his departure for the Tokyo Olympics and will be replaced in the United States men's golf team by Patrick Reed, USA Golf said on Sunday.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," DeChambeau said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

