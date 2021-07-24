Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan's Uchimura fails to qualify for apparatus final, ending Olympic career

Gymnastics - Artistic - Men&apos;s Horizontal Bar - Qualification
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Horizontal Bar - Qualification - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Kohei Uchimura of Japan reacts after his performance on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO: Japan's "King" Kohei Uchimura, the reigning Olympic champion, failed to qualify for a gymnastics apparatus final, ending a storied Olympic career.

Uchimura, 32, who became the first man in 44 years to win back-to-back Olympic all-around golds at Rio 2016, was competing only on the horizontal bar.

Uchimura has said he will retire after the Games.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

