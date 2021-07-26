Olympics-Half of Tokyo region TV audience watched Olympic opening ceremony live - Kyodo

Sport

About 56per cent of television viewers in Tokyo and the surrounding Kanto region watched the July 23 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony live on public broadcaster NHK, Kyodo News reported on Monday, citing research.

FILE PHOTO: TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS: 23 July 2021
FILE PHOTO: Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

