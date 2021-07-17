Olympics-IOC aware of Japanese scepticism to Games, hopes success will shift attitudes

The International Olympic Committee said on Saturday it was aware of scepticism within Japan about staging the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic but the Olympic body hopes success on the field of play for the host nation could change that.

TOKYO: The International Olympic Committee said on Saturday it was aware of scepticism within Japan about staging the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic but the Olympic body hopes success on the field of play for the host nation could change that.

The Games will be held without spectators and amid draconian COVID-19 safety measures, but the Japanese public remains largely opposed to the event amid a resurgence of infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Catherine Evans)