Olympics: IOC executive board proposes Brisbane as hosts of 2032 Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: The International Olympic Committee's executive board proposed the Australian city of Brisbane on Thursday (Jun 10) to host the 2032 summer Olympics and the choice will be put to a vote next month.

Brisbane had been the preferred host, chosen in February, and the board's proposal now goes to the IOC session before the Tokyo Olympics next month.

"It is in the hands of IOC members to vote now on July 21," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

