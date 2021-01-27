Olympics-Israel to vaccinate athletes for Tokyo Games by May

Israel intends to have all its athletes due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics vaccinated against COVID-19 by May, its National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Israel intends to have all its athletes due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics vaccinated against COVID-19 by May, its National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

"As part of the Israel vaccination for corona procedure already 50per cent of all the Israel Olympic athletes delegation to Tokyo have been vaccinated," a Committee spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

"By the end of May 2021, all ...will be completely vaccinated against the coronavirus."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)