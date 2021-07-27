Olympics: Jordan's Taekwondo silver medallist happy for Russian friend's gold

CHIBA, Japan: Jordanian taekwondo silver medallist Saleh Elsharabaty said he was happy for Russian Maksim Khramtcov's victory in their 80kg final match-up on Monday (Jul 26), calling his opponent a "brother" who deserved the prize.

"He is so strong," the 22-year-old said. "I've trained with him a lot in Jordan; we are like brothers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am really happy for him and I am happy with the silver this time. In (the Paris Games in 2024) I want the gold," he said.

Elsharabaty's Olympic medal was only the second for his country after Ahmad Abughaush's gold in Rio, also in the Korean combat sport.

Khramtcov comfortably won the match 20-9 for the Russian Olympic Committee team.

As soon as the final buzzer sounded, the pair broke into a relaxed smile and held each other in a tight embrace. After the requisite post-match fist-bump with the opposing teams' coaches, they returned to the mat to hug for a second time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top-ranked Khramtcov later said he looked into Elsharabaty's eyes moments before the match ended, concluded that his friend was tired and thought to himself "a silver was okay for him."

It was an especially emotional win for Khramtcov, whose mother died six months ago.

"I never thought of giving up," he said when asked how he coped with the loss.

"My mother wanted to see a gold medal in my hands so I had to come to get it. Now I have it round my neck for her."



Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

