Olympics-Judo-Czech Krpalek wins men's +100 kg category

Czech Lukas Krpalek won the Olympic gold medal in the men's judo +100 kg category on Friday, defeating Guram Tushishvili of Georgia in the final.

Bronze medals went to Teddy Riner of France and Tamerlan Bashaev of the Russia Olympic Committee.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Editing by Ed Osmond)