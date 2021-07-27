Olympics-Judo-Frenchwoman Agbegnenou wins women's - 63 kg gold in Tokyo

French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou won the gold medal in the women's -63 kg weight class on Tuesday by defeating Slovenian Tina Trstenjak in the final.

Judo - Women&apos;s 63kg - Medal Ceremony
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women's 63kg - Medal Ceremony - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Gold medallist Clarisse Agbegnenou of France poses with her medal REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Italy's Maria Centracchio and Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada were awarded bronze medals.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

