Olympics-Judo-Georgia's Bekauri wins men's -90 kg gold medal

Georgian Lasha Bekauri won the gold medal in the men's judo -90 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, beating Eduard Trippel of Germany in the final.

Davlat Bobonov of Uzbekistan and Krisztian Toth of Hungary were awarded bronze medals.

