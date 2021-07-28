Olympics-Judo-Georgia's Bekauri wins men's -90 kg gold medal

Georgian Lasha Bekauri won the gold medal in the men's judo -90 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, beating Eduard Trippel of Germany in the final.

Judo - Men&apos;s 90kg - Gold medal match
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men's 90kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Lasha Bekauri of Georgia celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Davlat Bobonov of Uzbekistan and Krisztian Toth of Hungary were awarded bronze medals.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

