Olympics-Judo-Japan's Arai wins women's -70 kg gold medal

Japanese judoka Chizuru Arai won the gold medal in the women's judo -70 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, beating Michaela Polleres of Austria in the final.

Sanne Van Dijke of Netherlands and Madina Taimazova of the Russian Olympic Committee were awarded bronze medals.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Ed Osmond)