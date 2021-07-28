Olympics-Judo-Japan's Arai wins women's -70 kg gold medal

Sport

Japanese judoka Chizuru Arai won the gold medal in the women's judo -70 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, beating Michaela Polleres of Austria in the final.

Judo - Women&apos;s 70kg - Gold medal match
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women's 70kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Chizuru Arai of Japan celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Sanne Van Dijke of Netherlands and Madina Taimazova of the Russian Olympic Committee were awarded bronze medals.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

