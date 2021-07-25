Olympics-Judo-Japan's Uta Abe wins gold medal in women's -52 kg category in Tokyo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Japanese judoka Uta Abe, 21, won the gold medal in the women's -52 kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, defeating Amandine Buchard of France in the final.

Bronze medals went to Odette Giuffrida of Italy and Chelsie Giles of Britain.

