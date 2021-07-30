Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Sone wins women's +78 kg category in Tokyo

Sport

Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Sone wins women's +78 kg category in Tokyo

Japanese judoka Akira Sone won the Olympics gold medal in the women's judo +78 kg category on Friday, defeating Idalys Ortiz of Cuba in the final.

Judo - Women&apos;s +78kg - Gold medal match
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women's +78kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Akira Sone of Japan reacts after winning the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Bronze medals went to Iryna Kindzerska of Azerbaijan and Romane Dicko of France.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

