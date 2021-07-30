Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Sone wins women's +78 kg category in Tokyo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Japanese judoka Akira Sone won the Olympics gold medal in the women's judo +78 kg category on Friday, defeating Idalys Ortiz of Cuba in the final.

Bronze medals went to Iryna Kindzerska of Azerbaijan and Romane Dicko of France.

