Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Wolf wins gold in men's -100 kg category in Tokyo
Japanese judoka Aaron Wolf won the gold medal in the men's -100 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Cho Gu-ham of South Korea in the final.
Bronze medals went to Jorge Fonseca of Portugal and Niiaz Iliasov of the Russian Olympic Committee.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Clare Fallon)