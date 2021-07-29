Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Wolf wins gold in men's -100 kg category in Tokyo

Japanese judoka Aaron Wolf won the gold medal in the men's -100 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Cho Gu-ham of South Korea in the final.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men's 100kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Aaron Wolf of Japan celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Bronze medals went to Jorge Fonseca of Portugal and Niiaz Iliasov of the Russian Olympic Committee.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

