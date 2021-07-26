Olympics-Judo-Kosovo's Gjakova wins gold medal in women's - 57 kg

Kosovo's Judoka Nora Gjakova won the Olympic gold medal in the women's -57 kg weight division on Monday, beating Sarah-Leonie Cysique of France in the final.

Bronze went to Tsukasa Yoshida of Japan and Jessica Klimkait of Canada, both winning their first Olympic medals.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Ed Osmond)