Olympics-Judo-Takato wins Japan's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games

Judo - Men&apos;s 60kg - Semifinal
Naohisa Takato of Japan reacts after performing the winning move against Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan in the Tokyo Olympics judo men's 60kg semi-final at the Nippon Budokan on Jul 24, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay)

TOKYO: Naohisa Takato won the final of the men's -60kg judo to give host nation Japan its first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

    Takato defeated Yang Yung-wei of Taiwan in the final, underscoring Japan's strength at a sport that originated in the country. Bronze medals went to Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan and Luka Mkheidze of France.

Source: Reuters

