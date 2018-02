PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: South Korean figure skating superstar Kim Yuna lit the Olympic cauldron at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Friday.

Kim, who won gold at the Vancouver Games in 2010 and silver in Sochi four years later, performed a short skating routine before receiving the torch and sending flames shooting up to the cauldron.

The Pyeongchang Games run from Feb. 9 to 25.

(Writing by Peter Rutherford)