Olympics: Kuzmina wins biathlon gold for Slovakia

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina collected the third Olympic gold medal of her career when she won the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Saturday (Feb 17).

Kuzmina, 33, who is the sister of Russian biathlete Anton Shipulin, clocked 35min 23sec and picked up only one penalty point to win by more than 18sec from Darya Domracheva of Belarus. Tiril Eckhoff of Norway was third.

Born in Russia but married to a Slovak, Kuzmina won the sprint gold at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

This week she collected silver in the 15km individual race on Thursday and silver in the pursuit on Monday.

Shipulin, Russia's biggest biathlon star, was barred from the Pyeongchang Games following a blanket ban on the Russian team over state-sponsored doping.