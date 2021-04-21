Olympics-Men's football draw for Tokyo 2020

Draw for the men's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics:

Group A

Japan

South Africa

Mexico

France

Group B

New Zealand

Korea Republic

Honduras

Romania

Group C

Egypt

Spain

Argentina

Australia

Group D

Brazil

Germany

Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia

The tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-Aug. 7.

The winners and runners-up from each group advance to the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)