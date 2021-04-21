Olympics-Men's football draw for Tokyo 2020

Sport

Olympics-Men's football draw for Tokyo 2020

Draw for the men's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics:

The Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower are illuminated with Olympic colours to mark 100 days countdown
FILE PHOTO: The Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower are illuminated with Olympic colours to mark 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Bookmark

REUTERS: Draw for the men's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics:

Group A

Japan

South Africa

Mexico

France

Group B

New Zealand

Korea Republic

Honduras

Romania

Group C

Egypt

Spain

Argentina

Australia

Group D

Brazil

Germany

Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia

The tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-Aug. 7.

The winners and runners-up from each group advance to the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark