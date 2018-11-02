Olympics: North, South Korea to send letter to IOC on joint 2032 bid

Sport

Olympics: North, South Korea to send letter to IOC on joint 2032 bid

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
FILE PHOTO: Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea carrie the unification flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SEOUL: The two Koreas agreed at a meeting on Friday (Nov 2) to send a letter to the International Olympic Committee confirming that they want to co-host the 2032 Summer Games, they said in a joint statement.

Sports officials from both sides held talks to discuss ways of expanding sports exchanges. The statement also said they agreed to form a combined team to compete in the men's Handball World Championship in Germany next year.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue the joint Olympics bid at their summit in Pyongyang in September.

Athletes from North and South Korea marched under a unified peninsula flag at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics earlier this year, and the two Koreas have seen a significant thaw in tensions since.

Indonesia and India have also expressed an interest in hosting the Summer Games in 2032.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark