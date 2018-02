PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Robert Johansson soared through the night air to land a spectacular final leap that sealed victory for Norway in the men's ski jumping team event at the Alpensia resort on Monday (Feb 19).

The Norwegians, who scored 1,098.5 points in total, were dominant throughout en route to their second ski jumping gold of the Games. Germany finished 22.8 points behind to take silver and Poland claimed the bronze.