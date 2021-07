Olympics organisers said on Saturday that one more athlete at the Tokyo Games had tested positive for COVID-19.

TOKYO: Olympics organisers said on Saturday that one more athlete at the Tokyo Games had tested positive for COVID-19.

Olympics-related cases rose by 17, organisers said, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 123.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)