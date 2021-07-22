Olympics opening ceremony director steps down over past comments on holocaust -paper

Olympics opening ceremony director steps down over past comments on holocaust -paper

Olympics opening ceremony show director Kentaro Kobayashi has stepped down from his post following news reports about his past comments on the Holocaust, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Thursday.

Scenes ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
A person walks past an Olympics advertisement, as seen from a special bus that transports journalists to and from the facilities and media centre, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis)

