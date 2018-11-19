Olympics-Powerful Sheikh Ahmad temporarily leaves IOC roles

Powerful International Olympic Committee member Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said on Monday he had temporarily stepped down from his roles in the Olympic body amid an ongoing legal case in Switzerland.

The Kuwaiti IOC member heads Olympic Solidarity - the multi-million dollar IOC purse that funds sports projects globally. He is also head of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

