Olympics-Powerful Sheikh Ahmad temporarily leaves IOC roles

Powerful International Olympic Committee member Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said on Monday he had temporarily stepped down from his roles in the Olympic body amid an ongoing legal case in Switzerland.

FILE PHOTO: Al-Sabah takes part in a ceremony at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne
FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait takes part in a ceremony at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The Kuwaiti IOC member heads Olympic Solidarity - the multi-million dollar IOC purse that funds sports projects globally. He is also head of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Mitch Phillips)

Source: Reuters

