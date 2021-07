related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece picked up gold in the men's single sculls final on Friday at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.

TOKYO: Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece picked up gold in the men's single sculls final on Friday at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.

Norwegian Kjetil Borch won silver and Croatia’s Damir Martin finished third for bronze in the rowing event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates)