Olympics-Rugby-South Africa sevens cleared after COVID-19 quarantine

CAPE TOWN: South Africa's rugby sevens team, who are one of the medal favourites at the Tokyo Olympics, have been released from quarantine and cleared to travel to Kagoshima City, where they will have a final preparation camp, SA Rugby said in a statement.

The squad were forced into quarantine after a passenger on their flight from Doha to Tokyo, which arrived on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19, with the South African side considered close contacts because of their proximity on the plane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But a review by Olympic officials has determined 17 of the 18 squad members are no longer deemed close contacts, and allowed to continue participation for the Games. The other member will remain in quarantine and join up with the squad at the Olympic Village in Tokyo, once cleared following the relevant COVID protocols.

The rugby sevens men's tournament at the Olympics is scheduled for July 26-28 at Tokyo Stadium.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)