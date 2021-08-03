Olympics-Sailing- Brazil win gold in women's 49er sailing

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ENOSHIMA, Japan: A brilliant performance in the medal race saw Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze win gold for Brazil in the women's 49er FX sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke came in second to secure the silver for Germany, with Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz taking the bronze for the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)