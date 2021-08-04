Olympics-Sailing-Belcher and Ryan bag 470 sailing gold for Australia

Sport

Olympics-Sailing-Belcher and Ryan bag 470 sailing gold for Australia

Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia won gold for Australia in the men's 470 sailiing class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Wednesday.

Sailing - Men&apos;s 470 - Medal Race
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's 470 - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Mathew Belcher of Australia and Will Ryan of Australia in action. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bookmark

ENOSHIMA, Japan: Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia won gold for Australia in the men's 470 sailiing class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Wednesday.

Swedes Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom won silver and bronze went to Spain's Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez Garcia-Paz.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark