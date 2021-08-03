Olympics-Sailing-Britain's Scott wins men's Finn sailing gold

Giles Scott won the gold medal for Britain in the men's Finn class in sailing at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

Sailing - Men&apos;s Finn - Medal Race
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's Finn - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Giles Scott of Britain celebrates winning gold after competing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Zsombor Berecz of Hungary took the silver medal, with Joan Cardona Mendez securing the bronze for Spain. (This story fixes typo in headline, no changes to text)

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Michael Perry)

