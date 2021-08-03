Olympics-Sailing-Britain's Scott wins men's Finn sailing gold

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Giles Scott won the gold medal for Britain in the men's Finn class in sailing at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

ENOSHIMA, Japan: Giles Scott won the gold medal for Britain in the men's Finn class in sailing at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

Zsombor Berecz of Hungary took the silver medal, with Joan Cardona Mendez securing the bronze for Spain. (This story fixes typo in headline, no changes to text)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Michael Perry)