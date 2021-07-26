Olympics-Sailing-Windsurfer Goyard comes good on day two of Olympic sailing

French windsurfer Thomas Goyard scored two victories in the men's RS:X class but Dutchman Kiran Badloe remains in the lead as the Tokyo Games sailing events continued on a busy Monday at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour.

Goyard, who beat Badloe by 39 seconds in the second race of the day, added to his victory tally by edging out Endre Funnemark of Norway in the final race to rise to fourth spot in the standings.

In the women's competition, defending Olympic champion Charline Picon of France holds a slender lead over young Briton Emma Wilson after some intriguing races.

The 22-year-old Wilson successfully followed in her mother's footsteps, winning one race and coming second in another 25 years after her mum Penny competed at the Atlanta Games in the same discipline, and the results meant she moved into second place behind Picon after six races.

"A really good day, I'm really happy," Wilson told reporters. "It was a lot more fun than yesterday, and more like what we are used to in England, and I was prepared for everything."

Yunxiu Lu of China also put in a strong performance to put pressure on Picon.

"It was difficult today because there was an offshore wind, and it was very easy to make a mistake, and the race could change very quickly ... but I'm in a good place halfway through the regatta," Picon told reporters.

In the men's Laser class, Sweden's Jesper Stalheim bounced back from a costly mistake in the second race to win in the third and move up to fifth place in the standings.

Stalheim hit the third mark to incur a penalty before capsizing in a disastrous second race, but recovered to edge out Australia's Matt Wearn and win the third race of the day.

"I got up to the top mark and there was quite a lot of current there and I misjudged it and hit the mark. I had to come around and make a tack, and I was quite tired after that, and when I was bearing away to go down again, I capsized to windward," Stalheim explained.

Finland's Kaarle Tapper is the overall Laser class leader after three races, ahead of Rio silver medallist Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus in third.

Line Flem Hoest of Norway scored a victory in the third race of the women's Laser Radial class to move to the top of the standings, replacing overnight leader Svenja Weger of Germany, with Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark in third.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Christian Radnedge)