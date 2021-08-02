Olympics-Shooting-Quiquampoix of France wins 25m rapid fire pistol gold

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Jean Quiquampoix of France won the gold in the men's 25-metre rapid fire pistol event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday.

TOKYO: Jean Quiquampoix of France won the gold in the men's 25-metre rapid fire pistol event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday.

Cuba's Leuris Pupo won the silver, while the bronze went to Li Yuehong of China.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Lincoln Feast.)