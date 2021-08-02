Olympics-Shooting-Quiquampoix of France wins 25m rapid fire pistol gold

Sport

Olympics-Shooting-Quiquampoix of France wins 25m rapid fire pistol gold

Jean Quiquampoix of France won the gold in the men's 25-metre rapid fire pistol event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday.

Shooting - Men&apos;s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol - Medal Ceremony
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol - Medal Ceremony - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Gold medalist Jean Quiquampoix of France celebrates REUTERS/Ann Wang

Bookmark

TOKYO: Jean Quiquampoix of France won the gold in the men's 25-metre rapid fire pistol event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday.

Cuba's Leuris Pupo won the silver, while the bronze went to Li Yuehong of China.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark