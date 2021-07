TOKYO: Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal in women's 10-metre pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Bulgarian Antoaneta Kostadinova won the silver at the Asaka Shooting Range while the bronze went to Jiang Ranxin of China.

