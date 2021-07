related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal in the women's 25-metre pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Kim Min-jung of South Korea won the silver, while China's Xiao Jiaruixuan claimed the bronze.

