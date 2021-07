related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Spain won the gold medal in the new trap mixed team event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

TOKYO: Spain won the gold medal in the new trap mixed team event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

San Marino claimed the silver, while United States won the bronze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)