Olympics-Shooting-Stefecekova of Slovakia wins women's trap gold in Tokyo

Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia won the women's trap gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Thursday.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Women's Trap - Qualification Day 1 - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia REUTERS/Ann Wang

Kayle Browning of the United States won the silver while the bronze went to Alessandra Perilli of San Marino.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

