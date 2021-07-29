Olympics-Shooting-Stefecekova of Slovakia wins women's trap gold in Tokyo

Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia won the women's trap gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Thursday.

Kayle Browning of the United States won the silver while the bronze went to Alessandra Perilli of San Marino.

