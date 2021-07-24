Olympics: Singapore's Adele Tan finishes 21st in 10m air rifle event

TOKYO: In her first Olympics, Shooter Adele Tan finished 21st in the qualifiers of women’s 10m air rifle on Saturday (Jul 24), marking the best finish for Singapore in the event at a Games.

Prior to Tan’s performance at the Asaka Shooting Range, Singapore’s best showing was a 24th place finish by Jasmine Ser in 2012.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tan finished with a total of 625.3 points, shy of her personal best of 632.5.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who is also the Singapore National Olympic Council president, said that while she did not advance to the finals, he is "certain there is more to come from her in the years ahead".

"I think many of us will crack at having to deal with the pressures that come with sports like shooting," said Mr Tan in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Adele shared with me that she has been shooting for 10-11 years now and she is all of 22! Our shooting has really come some ways and it’s exciting to see new talent competing to represent Singapore," said Mr Tan.

Tan who had won a gold medal in the same event at the H&N Cup in Munich two years ago, shot scores of 104.1 104.7 103.7, 104.3, 104.6 and 103.9.

Norwegian Jeanette Hegg Duestad topped the qualification with a score of 632.9, Korea’s Park Heemoon scored 631.7 and American Mary Carolynn Tucker finished third with 631.4.

The top eight in the event move on to the finals, which will be held later on Saturday.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.