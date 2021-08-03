Table tennis: Singapore's women's team ends Tokyo Olympics campaign with quarter-final defeat to China

SINGAPORE: Singapore's women's table tennis team bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (Aug 3) after losing 3-0 in the team event to reigning champions China.



Singapore's Lin Ye and Yu Mengyu faced off against Chen Meng and Wang Manyu in the first match. Despite a spirited showing in the second game, the Singapore pair were beaten 3-0 in 23 minutes.



Feng Tianwei then looked to even things up in the first singles match, taking on world number 3 Sun Yingsha. But Feng, ranked six places lower in the world rankings, was unable to cope with this Games' singles silver medallist, losing in straight games.

Singapore had previously won silver in 2008 and bronze in 2012 in this event but China have been unbeaten in the women's team event since it was introduced at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

It was down to Wang Manyu to make sure that streak continued.

She faced Singapore's Lin Ye again, this time in the second singles. The Singaporean started strong, shocking the world number 4 by taking the first game 11-6.



But Wang would eventually prove too strong for Lin, ranked 60th in the world. The Chinese player won the next three games for a 3-1 win, giving China an overall 3-0 victory over Singapore.

China will next play Germany - who beat South Korea 3-2 earlier - in the semi-finals, which will take place on Wednesday.



