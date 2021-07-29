Injured in Olympic semi-finals, but Singapore's Yu Mengyu vows to battle on

TOKYO: She may have suffered an injury during her semi-finals clash with China’s world number 1 Chen Meng, but Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu has vowed to battle on during her bronze medal playoff later on Thursday (Jul 29).

Yu went down 4-0 to the top-seeded Chen, and looked to be in serious discomfort during the fourth game where she needed medical attention.

But the Singaporean soldiered on and completed the match.

Speaking to reporters, Yu said that she had sustained a slight injury to her thigh, similar to the one she suffered in an earlier round match against Portugal’s Shao Jie Ni.

“During the first match of the tournament I injured my thigh, and just now the opponent’s ability and singles play was better than mine, and there was that injury again. But it’s nothing,” she told reporters.

“When I had played against Shao, the match wasn’t the best but it was alright.”

Singapore's Yu Mengyu serves against China's Chen Meng during the table tennis women's singles semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Jul 29, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)

The Singaporean said she had given her absolute best against a top-class opponent.

“Whatever I could adapt and change, I did. But the truth is, my ability and overall performance is not at my opponent's level, so I have no regrets,” she said.

Still, with an Olympic bronze medal up for grabs later on Thursday at 7pm (8pm Tokyo), Yu said she would continue to battle on.

Singapore's Yu Mengyu receives medical treatment during her table tennis women's singles semifinal match against China's Chen Meng at the Tokyo Olympics on Jul 29, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)

“No matter who I face, I will try my best to keep fighting and have no regrets,” she said.

“I can't really move much but I'm not giving up just because of my injury.

“The fact that I can compete in this arena means something. Regardless of the result, I hope I will finish the whole competition.”

Yu will face Japan’s Mima Ito for bronze, after the home favourite was beaten 4-0 by China’s Sun Yingsha in the other semi-final match .

