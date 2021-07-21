Olympics-Soccer-NZ women's team to take the knee at Tokyo Games opener

TOKYO: New Zealand's women's soccer team said they will take the knee before their opening match of the Tokyo Olympics against Australia on Wednesday at the Tokyo Stadium to raise awareness about greater racial equality in sport.

The act of taking the knee is a form of protest first made by American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick and followed by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The International Olympic Committee has relaxed its Rule 50, which had previously forbidden athletes from any protests but now allows them to make gestures on the field, provided they do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors.

"We are delighted that the IOC has made room for athletes to use their voices for good at the Olympic Games and are proud of our athletes for making a global stand for greater racial equality," Rob Waddell, New Zealand's Chef de Mission in Tokyo, said in a statement.

"We fully support athlete advocacy where the New Zealand Team values are upheld."

Britain's women's soccer coach Hege Riise also said last week that her players will take the knee before matches at the Tokyo Games to raise awareness about racism and all forms of discrimination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Michael Perry)