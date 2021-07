related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

YOKOHAMA, Japan: Japan won the gold medal in softball at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday by beating the United States 2-0.

The result left the United States with the silver medal. Canada earlier took bronze by defeating Mexico 3-2.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave)