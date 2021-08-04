Olympics-Sprinter touches down in Vienna after refusing to return to Belarus

TOKYO :Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo for Austria on Wednesday, adding another dramatic twist to a diplomatic saga in which she had sought refuge at the Polish embassy.

The apparent Cold War-style defection of an Olympic athlete had become one of the major news stories of the Games, and could further isolate Belarus, which is under Western financial sanctions after a crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko against the opposition since last year.

After spending two nights in Poland's embassy, the 24-year-old sprinter walked onto the plane at Narita airport wearing blue jeans, a blue blouse and sunglasses with "I RUN CLEAN" written on them.

Her Austrian Airlines flight later touched down in Vienna, where a black shuttle bus marked 'VIP Terminal' sped away from the airliner followed by a police escort. She was expected to travel onward to Poland, which said it had also granted a humanitarian visa to her husband.

The sprinter caused a diplomatic furore on Sunday when she said coaches had demanded she pack her bags at the Olympic village and took her to the airport against her wishes, ordering her home because she had criticised them. She refused to board the flight and sought the protection of Japanese police.

"I will not return to Belarus," she told Reuters at the time.

The Belarus National Olympic Committee (NOC) did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Previously, the NOC said coaches had decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on doctors' advice about her "emotional, psychological state".

She was initially due to fly to Warsaw on Wednesday, but a Polish government source said she was switched at the last minute to the Vienna flight over concerns about privacy and security after news of the itinerary became public. Concern was high because of an incident in May, when a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Belarus and a dissident journalist arrested, the Polish source said.

Austria's interior ministry said Tsimanouskaya could count on the country's support on her arrival. The ministry expected she would travel on to Warsaw, but if she were to apply for asylum in Austria it would be handled according to legislation there, it added.

A Belarus interior ministry spokesman could not be reached for comment about security on Tsimanouskaya's flight. Belarus government officials have said little so far publicly about her case.

The affair has played out amid increased concern for the safety of Lukashenko's critics, including in neighbouring countries, following a crackdown that has seen tens of thousands of arrests inside Belarus.

Vitaly Shishov, a Belarusian activist living in Ukraine, was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday. Ukrainian police have launched a murder investigation, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ordered a review on Wednesday into the safety of Belarus exiles.

Sport plays a high profile role in Belarusian politics under Lukashenko, a hockey player and cross country skier known to compete in televised races in which his opponents fall before crossing the finish line. Lukashenko personally headed the Belarus Olympic committee until he was replaced by his son this year. His website quotes him as saying "Sport is our ideology".

IOC INVESTIGATES

The International Olympic Committee has started an investigation into Tsimanouskaya's claim that she had been removed from the athlete's village, and said on Wednesday it had received a report from the Belarusian team.

"The IOC is opening a disciplinary commission to establish the facts in this case and to hear the two officials - Artur Shumak and Yuri Moisevich - who had been allegedly involved in this incident," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Lukashenko's government of intolerable "transnational repression" in the matter.

Police have cracked down on dissent in Belarus following a wave of protests triggered by an election last year which the opposition says was rigged to keep Lukashenko in power.

Belarusian authorities have characterised anti-government protesters as criminals or violent revolutionaries backed by the West, and described the actions of their own law enforcement agencies as appropriate and necessary.

