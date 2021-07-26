Olympics-Surfing-Medals to be decided a day early in surfing

The medals in the surfing competition at the Tokyo Games will be decided 24 hours earlier than scheduled on Tuesday according to changes made on the official Olympic website on Monday.

TOKYO: The medals in the surfing competition at the Tokyo Games will be decided 24 hours earlier than scheduled on Tuesday according to changes made on the official Olympic website on Monday.

The medal heats were due to be held on Wednesday, but the strong swell provided by a typhoon off the Japanese coast is expected to abate by then and hence impact the waves, prompting organisers to move the event forward by a day.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, ediitng by Pritha Sarkar)