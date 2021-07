related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TOKYO: Izaac Stubblety-Cook of Australia won the gold medal in the men's 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Arno Kamminga of Netherlands won silver and Matti Mattsson of Finland took the bronze.

