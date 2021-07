related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Canada's Margaret MacNeil won an Olympic gold medal on Monday in the women's 100m butterfly, finishing in a time of 55.59.

TOKYO: Canada's Margaret MacNeil won an Olympic gold medal on Monday in the women's 100m butterfly, finishing in a time of 55.59.

The silver medal went to China's Zhang Yufei and Australia's Emma McKeon took the bronze.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)